ISBE releases answers to frequently asked questions about reopening plans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education has released an updated list of Frequently Asked Questions in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The FAQ covers a range of topics, from how to properly social distance in different scenarios, to what schools should do if someone shows symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19.

The release comes as school districts are finalizing, or even revising, their reopening plans as the number of COVID-19 cases climbs in Illinois.

State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala says ISBE leaders worked with districts across the state to come up with backup plans. She’s urging districts to remain flexible.

“From the very beginning, when I would talk to superintendents, I would say, you know, you really need a plan A, a plan B, a Plan C, because we don’t know where this virus is going to lead us,” Ayala says. “And so, flexibility and having multiple plans in place is something that I know districts are working towards.”

