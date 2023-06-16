SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education is pushing back a deadline in hopes more child care organizations apply to it.

Officials with the State Board of Education announced Friday they have extended the deadline for preschool funding until the end of the month. The state is offering $75 million in preschool funding to fill gaps in Illinois’s preschool deserts.

The grant provides funding for half-day and all-day preschool as well as home visit programs for expectant families and families with children up to 3 years old outside the city of Chicago. The agency hopes the funding will provide preschool to 5,000 children.

“ISBE has issued a statewide call to school districts, private schools, day cares, churches, and community-based organizations – both public and private – to help close gaps in access to preschool by applying for funding,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders said. “Ensuring that every child in Illinois – regardless of background, socio-economic status, or where they live – has access to high-quality early learning opportunities is such an imperative that we have extended the deadline to apply.”

The early childhood grants are open to many entities, including public school districts, nonpublic schools, Regional Offices of Education, not-for-profit or for-profit community-based organizations, and child care centers.

Programs that received funding in FY2019, FY 2020, and FY 2023 do not need to apply to maintain their current funding but can apply for more funding to expand their program.

The grant application can be found on ISBE’s website. The deadline to apply is June 30th at 4 p.m. Applications have been open since April 17.

Illinois was ranked eighth in the nation by U.S. News and World Report for preschool enrollment in 2023.