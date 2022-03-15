SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) recently announced 136 grant awards totaling $86.4 million to support the mental health of students and educators.

These Community Partnership Grants will support collaboration between school districts and community organizations to address the trauma students and educators have experienced during the pandemic.

The partnership model promotes alignment between the services students receive in and out of school. The model also supports sustainability beyond the initial funding by deepening connections between schools and communities.

Grants are awarded for two years with funding from the second and third rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

“In our work to restore and renew our children’s learning from these past two years, we have an obligation to prioritize the progress that cannot be captured in a test score: social-emotional growth, behavioral needs and mental wellness,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud to dedicate more than $86 million to a collaborative, statewide approach to tackling these pandemic pains. And by working alongside more than 130 local partners, we can best support communities as they work to heal and grow from within.”

According to the U.S. Surgeon General, symptoms of anxiety and depression have doubled among young people worldwide during the pandemic, with 20 percent having anxiety symptoms and 25 percent experiencing depression symptoms.

Officials said the Community Partnership Grant will help schools provide the mental health services and support that are essential for students to succeed academically.

Among the 136 grantees are:

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

The University of Illinois School of Social Work will bring together the Mahomet-Seymour School District; Mahomet Area Youth Club; and a local mental health provider, the Rock Counseling Group, to utilize the Interconnected Systems Framework to address mental health through a combination of programming and supports integrated across school and community sites.

Paris Union School District 95

Paris Union School District 95, located within a federally designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Area, will hire two full-time professional staff to address the existing deficit by partnering with three human service agencies. It will also add telehealth services and provide a universal mental health screening for every student and mental health professional training for district teachers.

To see the full list of grantees, click here.