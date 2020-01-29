ISA touts tech’s contributions

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Wednesday, the Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) announced five ways farmers are turning to technology to increase competitiveness and sustain an agtech ecosystem.

Smart Machines: GPS, sensors and artificial intelligence allow farmers to precisely control seed, pesticide and fertilizer use and fully-autonomous vehicles are becoming commercially available.

Weather Capabilities: Agricultural weather stations can detect small changes in field conditions helping farmers better manage operations during increasingly unpredictable weather.

Crowd-Sharing Collaboration: Digital tools enable more data collection than ever before, the sharing of which leads to better decisions on seeds, fertility, soils and other operations.

Environmental Sustainability: Precision farming involves using fewer resources like water, fertilizer and pesticides which help in soil preservation.

ISA vice chairman Steve Pitstick says,”The food and agriculture sector is undergoing unprecedented change, driven by demographics, globalization, sustainability pressures, new energy sources and concerns about food safety and security. To feed an ever-increasing population, we need to increase food production, reduce inputs and increase sustainability. These challenges demand investments and adoption of new and emerging technologies.”

ISA represents more than 43,000 soybean farmers in the state. Its programs are designed to ensure Illinois soy is the highest quality, most dependable, sustainable and competitive in the global marketplace.

