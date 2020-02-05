ISA names new CEO

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) has a new CEO. The board of directors chose John Lumpe to lead the state’s soybean checkoff programs. ISA says Lumpe will continue its commitment to achieving maximum profitability and global competitive positioning of soy from the state.

Lumpe has more than 30-years experience in association management, public relations, strategic thinking, communications and marketing development. He recently served as senior VP of FLM Harvest. Before that, he executive director of the Ohio Soybean Association, Ohio Soybean Council and the Ohio Soybean Council Foundation.

“I look forward to this exciting opportunity to serve Illinois soybean farmers who are world renowned for their tremendous contributions to the agriculture industry,” says Lumpe. “Illinois is consistently the number one soybean state in the nation and I look forward to working with Illinois farmers to continue that legacy.”

“John Lumpe will be a tremendous asset to the organization. We are excited about his vision for propelling Illinois soybean farmers to even greater heights,” says Doug Schroeder, ISA chairman. “Agriculture policy is dynamic and ever-evolving. We look forward to Lumpe being an advocate for us in both state and federal issues where a strong voice is needed.”

ISA checkoff and membership programs represent more than 43,000 soybean farmers in Illinois. For more information, click here.