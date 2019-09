TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2019 Chillifest is just two weeks away and organizers say more cooks and volunteers are needed. Entries are only being accepted online.

Dishes will be judged by the International Chili Society. The Chillinois Regional Cook-off is Saturday; the Central States Regional Cook-off is Sunday.

2019 Chillifest

Taylorville Square

Saturday & Sunday

October 5 & 6

