Iroquois County Sheriff: Bomb threat at Dollar General store

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers at the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Dollar General in Gilman Wednesday afternoon in response to a reported bomb threat.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they immediately evacuated the premises as a precaution.

With the assistance of the University of Illinois Bomb Squad and an explosives detection K9, a search of the building and parking lot were conducted. A suspicious item was found inside the Dollar General store, which was later determined not to be a threat, according to officers.

At around 7 p.m., the store was cleared to re-open.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.