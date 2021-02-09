Iroquois County Public Health Department to host vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) is partnering with the Iroquois Memorial Hospital for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It’s planned for Wednesday, Feb. 10. Appointments are required.

People who fall under Phase 1B of the Illinois Mass Vaccination Plan are eligible, which includes those 65 and older.

A press release from ICPHD says there is no cost to get vaccinated and written documentation from your doctor is not required.

Phase 1B includes front-line essential workers. The Illinois Department of Public Health defines them as:

First responders: Firefighters (including volunteers), Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs), 911 Dispatch (Public Safety Answering Point – PSAP), Security Personnel, School Officers. EMS personnel are considered under Phase 1A.

Corrections Officers/Inmates: Jail Officers, Juvenile Facility Staff, Workers Providing In-Person Support, Inmates.

Food and Agriculture Workers: Processing, Plants, Veterinary Health, Livestock Services, Animal Care.

Postal Service Workers

Manufacturing Workers: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers.

Grocery Store Workers: Baggers, Cashiers, Stockers, Pick-Up, Customer Service.

Public Transit Workers: Flight Crew, Bus Drivers, Train Conductors, Taxi Drivers, Para-Transit Drivers, In-Person Support, Ride Sharing Services.

Education Workers (Congregate Child Care, Pre-K through 12 th grade): Teachers, Principals, Student Support, Student Aids, Day Care Workers.

Shelters/Adult Day Care: Homeless Shelter, Women's Shelter, Adult Day/Drop-In Program, Sheltered Workshop, Psycho-Social Rehab.

To register for an appointment, you must meet the above criteria and live in Iroquois County. You can call ICPHD at 815-432-2483 to schedule your appointment.

Up to four people can be scheduled at once when calling.

UPDATE: ICPHD says all appointments for Feb. 10 have been filled.

The vaccination clinic will be held at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. People can enter through the main entrance located on the north side of the building and are required to bring a valid photo ID.

People who are wheelchair-bound or need additional assistance can enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building.

If you do not feel well the day of your appointment or are in isolation or quarantine, ICPHD asks that you call to reschedule.

People must wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. You should also wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.

“Supply of this vaccine is limited and appointments are expected to be filled quickly,” says the health department. “ICPHD is expecting to receive weekly or bi-weekly allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the State of Illinois.”