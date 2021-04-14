Iroquois County Coroner identifies man killed in car crash with train

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 54-year-old Las Vegas man lost his life Tuesday night after crashing his car into a train, the coroner says.

Coroner Bill Cheatum says in a press release the man’s name is Greg Brutlag.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office says he was driving a black GMC west on County Road 1200 North near 2120 East Road that wrecked.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday around 2 miles west of Route 1, about 3 miles south of Woodland.

Deputies say the car Brutlag was driving did not stop at a railroad crossing gate. Police say the crossing gate had its arm down and the lights were activated.

Investigators say the GMC crashed into the side of a northbound train and came to rest north of the crossing.

Police say Brutlag was pronounced dead at the scene.

