Investigators: Vacant Danville house fire result of arson

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire investigators have confirmed a Monday night fire that consumed a vacant Danville house was purposely set.

Crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to a structure fire at Gilbert Street and Fairchild Street. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Chief Don McMasters says it was an ‘incendiary fire’ — which is the technical term for arson.

He says there were no electric or gas utilities connected to the building, and “they don’t mysteriously light up.”

The front of the house burnt down completely to the ground, the chief says.

Crews were on the scene for just shy of 3 hours, he says. No injuries were reported.

McMasters adds they are still trying to contact the property owner. Additionally, the investigation has been closed unless someone comes forward, he says.

The chief asks anyone who has any additional information on the fire to call Danville Police or the Danville Fire Department.