Investigators say house fire was intentionally set

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of South 15th Street at around 07:45 p.m. on Sunday in response to a reported fire.

When they arrived at the scene, fire crews saw smoke coming from a two-and-a-half-story house. They found the main body of fire located in an exterior basement entrance to the house. The fire was quickly extinguished within 10 minutes. Fire damage was limited to the basement only.

According to Mattoon firefighters, the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said the fire was intentionally set. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.