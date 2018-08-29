Local News

Investigators get emotional over arrest

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 06:24 PM CDT

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- It wasn't just an emotional day for the Cassano family.

The arrest of Holly Cassano's suspected murderer also left Sheriff Dan Walsh in tears. He's been the sheriff for 16-years.

He's been working on this case for more than half his tenure. As soon as he got to the stand to talk at the press conference, he choked up.

He says the Cassanos are like his own family. Because of that, this gave closure to more than just them.

He says throughout the nearly nine years, there have been almost 20-investigators working on the case and several thousands hours of manpower put into it. He says the case became personal for the entire team.

