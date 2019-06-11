Investigation into death of 4-month old girl Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month old girl.

Police were called to the 400-block of South Jackson Street, about 8:40 am, Sunday. The child was taken to the hospital where Emily Killian was pronounced dead.

Clinton Police, Illinois State Police and the DeWitt County Coroner's Office are investigating. Officials are awaiting autopsy and toxicology reports.

DCFS officials say the baby's mother and father have been subjects of prior investigations. They were investigated in 2014 and 2018 for accusations of neglect involving other children in their household. Those were unfounded. The agency says they also investigated the parents in 2017. DCFS says there was evidence of neglect. The agency is investigating the 4-month-old's death.