Invention created at UI in race for Coolest Thing Made in Illinois

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An invention created in the MakerLab at the UI Gies College of Business is in the final four for the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois, a competition held by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

The FunctionalHand is an adaptive piece of equipment which holds objects of various shapes and sizes both vertically and horizontally. A universal cuff assists the grasp of people of all ages with hand disabilities or impairments.

The assistive technology, invented by an occupational and physical therapist, helps when hand weakness or impairment interferes with function. Voting last through Sunday.

