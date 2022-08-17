Champaign, IL (WCIA)

There is an invasive bug on the move. It was recently identified in Iowa and Indiana. Here with the dirt on this bug, from U of I Extension, horticulture educator Ryan Pankau.

Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima)

Tree of Heaven is well established in Illinois and the Midwest

It’s a non-native invasive plant from Asia

It threatens natural areas by outcompeting native plants

In the urban environment it often grows from seed and spreads and is not a good urban tree, has the potential to lose limbs and create hazards

Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula)

Spotted lanternfly is a non-native, invasive insect from Asia

It has not been identified in IL but has recently appeared in neighboring states

Illinois residents need to be on the lookout for this invasive

Its preferred host is Tree of Heaven, we recommend monitoring tree of heaven populations

This pest damages over 100 species of landscape plants as it feeds on plant sap

If you detect spotted laternfly please report it to or your local extension office

If you find spotted lanternfly, please report to lanternfly@illinois.edu or your local extension office.

For more information about spotted lanternfly please visit Ryan’ blog, The Garden Scoop at: go.illinois.edu/GardenScoop