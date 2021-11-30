Interstate ramp to close indefinitely

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that the ramp from southbound Interstate 57 to eastbound Interstate 74 will close for an indefinite amount of time starting Wednesday.

People driving southbound on I-57 wanting to get on eastbound I-74 will be directed to pass the I-57/I-74 interchange and exit on Curtis Road (Exit 232). Drivers will be directed to get on northbound I-57 at Curtis, drive back to the interchange and get on eastbound I-74 using the northbound I-57 ramp.

IDOT said the closure is necessary to complete a new, temporary connection between the highways as well as the construction of embankments and bridge piers for a new flyover bridge. The upcoming closure is part of a larger reconstruction of the interchange, which earlier this month closed the ramp from westbound I-74 to northbound I-57.

Drivers are advised to consider using alternate routes and should allow extra time for trips through the area if an alternate route cannot be used. Drivers are also urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.