Interim fire chief resigns

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department’s Interim Chief resigned from his post.

Kris Phipps left last Thursday. He told WCIA, “public safety agencies must work together as a team,” and said after six months on the job he felt like the city’s position on public safety was not something he could compromise on. When asked to elaborate, he directed WCIA to contact the city.

The city administrator says there were disagreements in what services the city is able to provide and afford.

The city is in the process of seeing what can be done to fill the role.