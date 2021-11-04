Interim Chief of Champaign Police announces retirement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Interim Chief of Police Matthew Henson is retiring from the position, the city announced on Thursday.

In a press release, the city said that Henson accepted a new position as the Director of the Coles-Moultrie County 911 center and will step down as Interim Chief on Dec. 16.

“It’s been an honor to serve Champaign for over two decades and to work alongside the tireless, hardworking professionals at the Champaign Police Department and so many in the community who are invested in this city’s success,” Henson said. “I want to extend my gratitude to City Manager Dorothy David for her leadership, as well as my appreciation to everyone who has helped guide me throughout my career.”

David expressed her own gratitude for Henson’s service to the city, including his brief tenure as Interim Chief.

“I want to commend Chief Henson on his long career in public service and wish him the very best as he embarks on this new opportunity,” David said. “Chief Henson has filled the role of Interim Police Chief exceptionally well, demonstrating his long-standing commitment to our community and the Champaign Police Department. I am extremely appreciative of his contributions to our City.”

David announced that Deputy Chief Tom Petrelli will assume the Interim Chief position when Henson retires.

Henson served in the Champaign Police Department for more than 20 years. He served the last three months as Interim Chief of Police following the resignation of Chief Anthony Cobb, who also accepted a new job elsewhere.

Henson previously said that he was not looking to hold the Chief of Police position on a fulltime basis, and the city is still looking for a permanent chief. Applications for that position are being accepted through Nov. 24.