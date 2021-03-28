Insurance agent prepares 600 Easter baskets for kids

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some kids in Urbana celebrated the Easter Holiday a little bit early this year.

People with Anna Schappaugh State Farm Insurance made 600 Easter baskets for children in the community.

The baskets had toys, candy, and school supplies. The Easter Bunny was also there.

Those who participated say they wanted to give back.

“It’s important to me to do those type of good neighbor acts and offer those resources to the community and also it’s a way to grow our small business. It’s been hard as a small business to market this last year and this is a way for us to touch a lot of families’ lives and hopefully earn their business as clients.

Easter will be Sunday, April 4.