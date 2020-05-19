Inspections resume after safety measures implemented

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders announced code inspections will start up again after safety procedures were developed and implemented in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual interior code inspections of residential dwellings and limited contact inspections of vacant units, as well as exterior code violation complaints for things like tall grass, garbage accumulations, stagnant water, etc., will also resume.

Cases involving issues rendering a dwelling unfit for human occupancy continue. All other code compliance complaints will be logged and other inspection types will be added in the future. Residents should expect increased wait times for the city to conduct certain inspections.