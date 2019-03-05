Inmate tests positive for tuberculosis Video

URBANA, Ill, (WCIA) -- The sheriff's office says an inmate from the satellite jail tested positive for tuberculosis.

The inmate had been in custody since October 2018. Officials say it's protocol for everyone to get a TB test when they are booked. The inmate had the test and a chest x-ray and did not show signs of active tuberculosis.

In February, other inmates told staff the inmate had been coughing blood. The inmate told staff it had been happening for a month or two. After a chest x-ray, the inmate went to the hospital for suspected pneumonia. Further testing confirmed it was tuberculosis.

On Monday night and Tuesday, more than 100 inmates at the satellite jail were given a second TB test. The sheriff's office is working with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to contact inmates who were released, who might have come into contact with the inmate who tested positive.

Below is the full press release:

"On March 4, 2019, a local hospital made the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office aware that a person in custody had tested positive for tuberculosis. Here are details of the incident:

* On February 27, 2019 Correctional Center inmates brought to the attention of medical staff that another inmate had been experiencing a cough which was accompanied by some blood.

* Upon examination of the inmate by Correctional Center medical staff, the inmate advised that he had been experiencing a persistent cough accompanied by a little bit of blood for approximately a month or two. Medical staff took a chest x-ray.

* On February 28, 2019, upon review of the chest x-ray by a medical physician, Correctional Center medical staff had the inmate transported to a local hospital for suspected pneumonia as indicated on the x-ray.

* On March 4, 2019, a local hospital notified us that after further testing, it was discovered that the inmate had tuberculosis. The inmate has remained at the local hospital, in the custody of the Sheriff, since February 28th. Sheriff’s Office staff immediately notified the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

* As has long been the policy, all inmates are given a TB test when booked into the Correctional Center. When this inmate presented at the Correctional Center, he was given a TB test which was followed by a chest x-ray. At that time medical staff determined the inmate did not show signs or symptoms of active tuberculosis.

Staff at the Correctional Center have worked diligently to identify those who have been in contact with the individual and continue to work with the CU Public Health District to appropriately test anyone who might have come into contact with this inmate in the event his condition was contagious."