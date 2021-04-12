Inmate dies at Public Safety Building

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department says an inmate died Sunday at the Public Safety Building in Danville.

Chief Investigator Capt. Michael Hartshorn says an inmate was found unresponsive Sunday in his cell by a correctional officer. He says the jail guard was conducting a routine cell check.

“Correctional officers began resuscitation efforts on the inmate and called for an ambulance,” Hartshorn says. “Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced deceased.”

The sheriff’s captain says Illinois State Police was contacted to investigate the death.

