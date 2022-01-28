Injured firefighter released from hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A firefighter who was hurt during a house fire on Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Champaign Fire Department says they will continue recovering at home.

The fire happened on Flora Drive, off of Springfield Avenue. Officials say the firefighter’s self-contained breathing apparatus mask became dislodged and the firefighter breathed in smoke-filled air.

A spokesperson says, “We thank the media and the public for respecting the firefighter’s privacy as they

are requesting to not have their identity released at this time.”