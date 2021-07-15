Initial court appearance set for man who crashed a stolen car into a jail facility

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The man accused of driving into the Champaign County Jail is not expected in front of a judge until Monday.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Yevgeniy Nikolaev will be arraigned at 8:45 via Zoom.

The 37-year-old is being held at the McLean County Jail. Rietz says he can’t be in Champaign County because he’s a security risk.

Nikolaev was arrested Wednesday after ramming a stolen truck into the satellite jail in Urbana. Then, police said he drove at corrections officers. One of them fired at the truck and had to dive out of the way. No one was hurt.

The arraignment would have been Thursday. The state’s attorney said a staffing shortage and figuring out the logistics of his appearance from another county delayed it.