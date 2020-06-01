Info sought in recent shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are seeking tips for a recent shooting. It happened about 6:30 pm, Wednesday, May 27, in the area of East Bradley and North Walnut.

A 30-year old man was inside a vehicle when another vehicle approached. Shots were fired from the second vehicle into the first before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com