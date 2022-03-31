URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District announced on Wednesday that it will be closing the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center for the summer 2022 season. Swimming for the summer season will be offered only at Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center.

Although the Urbana Park District operates the indoor center, the Urbana School District is the organization that owns it. Leaders say that it takes a great deal of support from both entities to make sure it is operating efficiently, safely and is fiscally responsible.

Park District Public Information Officer and Marketing Manager Mark Schultz said this has never happened before.

“The park district is committed to putting together quality aquatics programs, and right now it’s the best interest of the park district to put on those programs at the outdoor pool,” Shultz said. “But we still have plans and hopes to come back to the indoor pool and put on quality programs in the fall when it cools off”

People who have memberships at the indoor pool can transfer their membership to the outdoor pool, suspend their indoor membership or receive a refund of balance. Membership adjustments can be made over the phone by calling 217-367-1544.

Crystal Lake Aquatic Center will operate this summer on the following schedule:

Monday – Friday

Lap Swim/Water Aerobics: 6 – 8 a.m.

Programming (Nadiators, Swim Lessons, Aerobics, etc.): 8 – 11 a.m.

Lap Swim/Water Aerobics: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Open swim (early entry for members): 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Open swim (entry for nonmembers): 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday

Programming (Nadiators, Swim Lessons, Aerobics, etc.): 9 – 11 a.m.

Open swim (entry for nonmembers): 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday