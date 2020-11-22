Indiana, Illinois troopers planning special patrols for Thanksgiving

INDIANA/ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Indiana State Police Putnamville Post and Illinois State Police District 12 (Effingham) will be making special patrols to ensure roadways remain safe during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Called “Operation Slow Your Roll,” the two police agencies said in a joint statement that they will be combining their efforts over the holiday — adding that Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

A press release says both departments will have extra troopers working patrols on I-70.

“The Indiana and Illinois State Police want to remind all motorists about the importance of driving responsibly,” the release says. ” Troopers will be aggressively monitoring the interstate for moving violations, dangerous and impaired driving, driving while distracted, failure to move over, and for those drivers and passengers not buckling up.”

Both police agencies are encouraging everyone to do their part to help with avoiding collisions and being hurt — or possibly killed — in a crash over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Troopers are encouraging drivers to follow the following safety tips: