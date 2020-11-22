Indiana, Illinois troopers planning special patrols for Thanksgiving

INDIANA/ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Indiana State Police Putnamville Post and Illinois State Police District 12 (Effingham) will be making special patrols to ensure roadways remain safe during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Called “Operation Slow Your Roll,” the two police agencies said in a joint statement that they will be combining their efforts over the holiday — adding that Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
A press release says both departments will have extra troopers working patrols on I-70.
“The Indiana and Illinois State Police want to remind all motorists about the importance of driving responsibly,” the release says. ” Troopers will be aggressively monitoring the interstate for moving violations, dangerous and impaired driving, driving while distracted, failure to move over, and for those drivers and passengers not buckling up.”
Both police agencies are encouraging everyone to do their part to help with avoiding collisions and being hurt — or possibly killed — in a crash over the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Troopers are encouraging drivers to follow the following safety tips:
- Ensure you are well-rested, especially if you have plans to travel a long distance. A fatigued driver is a dangerous driver and often mimics the driving behavior of an impaired driver.
- Avoid driving distracted. Please don’t use your cellphone while driving.
- Avoid “hanging out” in the left lane on multiple lane highways.
- Always follow other drivers at a safe distance.
- Obey all speed limits and use your turn signals.
- Move over for stopped emergency vehicles.
- Ensure everyone is buckled up.
- Don’t drink and drive.
- If you have plans to consume alcohol, please ensure you have a plan to get you and your family home safely.