DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Indeed is teaming up with State Representative Mike Marron (R-Fithian) and nonprofit PCs for People to give people in Vermilion County who are looking for jobs a computer to aid their job search.

People who meet certain eligibility requirements can pick up a desktop computer, mobile hotspot and one year of internet service, all for free, at Vermilion County Works’ American Job Center (407 North Franklin Street) in Danville between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, April 25. To be eligible for this package, people must:

Receive SNAP, Medicaid, SSI Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension Benefit Program, or have a household income less than 135% of federal poverty guidelines (for example, below $35,000 per year for a family of four)

Have an existing Indeed account or be willing to create one at time of pickup

Be enrolled in or have recently completed a workforce training and development program

People who meet the first requirement, but not the second or third, may still be eligible for a free desktop computer or a $20 laptop.

Preregistration is required and only a limited number of devices are available. Anyone who is not registered can create an account and register for a future event.