Increased police presence for homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are working extra hard this weekend after four students were arrested for Tuesday’s fight at Centennial High School.

This weekend is Centennial’s homecoming and police are making sure everyone stays safe after the fight that was caught on camera. For the homecoming football game and dance, there will be more squad cars and more officers.

“The police department’s committed to working with Unit Four and the community to provide a safe learning environment for the students,” says Detective Sergeant Dennis Baltzell.

Police arrested two boys, 15 and 17-years old, and two girls, 14 and 16-years old. They say they have upped patrols around the school since Tuesday.

It was confirmed in their release that several teachers were hurt breaking up that fight and the family of the student attacked in the video say he has a concussion.

Police emphasized they wanted both teachers and students to feel safe this weekend despite the violence earlier in the week. Baltzell says the extra patrols are only precautionary though.

“Just to make sure it’s safe environment,” says Baltzell. “We haven’t received any threats of violence or anything like that. Just to be safe.”

One of the boys arrested was arraigned Friday. The State’s Attorney’s Office says he was ordered detention until a later hearing. The other three have a few more steps before they are arraigned next week.