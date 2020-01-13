Increased enforcement in Lambert’s honor

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A week of statewide traffic detail is in honor of a fallen state trooper. January 12, 2019, Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed in the line of duty while on-scene at a three-vehicle crash on I-294.

Trooper Christopher Lambert

The statewide enforcement began Sunday and goes until Saturday. There will be increased enforcement making state roads safer by raising awareness of the Move Over (Scott’s) Law.

Last year, 27 stationary troopers’ squads were hit by those violating the law. The number surpassed all ISP crashes of the same sort from 2016, 2017 and 2018. Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was the second officer killed while working on the side of the road.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

Effective the first of the year, violators of the Move Over (Scott’s) Law will be fined no less than $250 for a first offense and no less than $750 for a subsequent offense. If the violation involves property damage, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period between 3 – 12 months. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of between 6 months and two years.

The Move Over (Scott’s) Law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights, and any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated. The law also states, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe, drivers are required to proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle and leave a safe distance until safely passing the stationary vehicle.

Lambert is survived by his wife, children and parents.