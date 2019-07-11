Increased costs curb yard waste pick-up

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Mounting costs have forced village leaders to revamp the brush pick-up policy. The village board made the decision Tuesday night.

In the past week, the village has spent $8,200 through man-hours and gas on brush pick-up. Now, homeowners won’t be able to have brush picked up until the second week in August. Then, it will only happen once a month through November.

“The amount of time that we spend on brush pickup takes away from a lot of other projects within the community that puts us farther behind on other projects if we’re busy just picking up brush all summer long, so we’re hoping to find a balance there,” said Village President Tami Fruhling-Voges.

Brush pick-up isn’t the only thing racking up costs in the village. A $3,000 box burner for burning leaves was also just purchased. It was purchased because someone living near where the city was burning leaves called the Environmental Protection Agency and complained. The new box burner is supposed to burn at such a high temperature it produces less smoke.