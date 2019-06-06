Incident investigated as mental health issue Champaign County Sheriff's Office Autumn Joseph [ + - ] Video

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Champaign woman is charged with aggravated arson and causing a catastrophe.

Urbana police say Autumn Joseph entered the city building Wednesday afternoon with a jug of ammonia.

Authorities say she poured it on the floor and tried to light it on fire. Ammonia isn't flammable, so police were able to stop her immediately. No one was hurt and the building wasn't damaged.

Investigators are handling this as a potential mental health issue. They don't have any information about her motive.