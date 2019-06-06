Local News

Incident investigated as mental health issue

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 12:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 04:02 PM CDT

Incident investigated as mental health issue

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Champaign woman is charged with aggravated arson and causing a catastrophe.

Urbana police say Autumn Joseph entered the city building Wednesday afternoon with a jug of ammonia.

Authorities say she poured it on the floor and tried to light it on fire. Ammonia isn't flammable, so police were able to stop her immediately. No one was hurt and the building wasn't damaged.

Investigators are handling this as a potential mental health issue. They don't have any information about her motive.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected