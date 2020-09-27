In-person classes suspended at Southwest Elementary School

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District #118 announced Saturday one of their elementary schools will be switching to fully-online courses for one week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release from D118 said due to the number of exposures, it’s moving Southwest Elementary School to an entirely remote learning program until Monday, Oct. 5.

“During this time, we are cleaning, and disinfecting Southwest based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and State and local health departments to prevent further spread of the disease,” the release said.

The school district says they’re working closely with the county health department on this issue. It added it also reached out to all students and staff members who were in close contact with the infected person within 48 hours prior to showing symptoms.

The district will continue to monitor their health while they are out of school.

“As positivity rates are changing in Vermilion County, we ask that you continue to closely monitor your child, yourself, other close family members, and anyone living in your home for fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, muscle and body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea,” the release continued. “If your child or a family member exhibits one of these symptoms, notify your healthcare provider immediately.

“The well-being of our school community will always be our number one priority.”