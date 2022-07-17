DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Regional blood provider ImpactLife will be hosting a pair of blood drive this week in Decatur and people who donate have a chance to be rewarded for doing so.

The blood drives will take place at ImpactLife’s Donor Center at 151 Main Street on Wednesday between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. People who wish to donate are asked to call 800-747-5401 or visit ImpactLife’s website to schedule an appointment.

People who donate will receive a voucher for a gift card to Amazon, Starbucks, Olive Garden, Target, Applebees and other businesses or bonus points to be used at ImpactLife’s online store.

Masks will be required when donating blood.