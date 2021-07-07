Imaginary Library coming to Macon County for kids aged 1-5

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–If you’re a parent who lives in Macon County, you’ll be able to start getting free books to read to your kids.

Two groups are launching the Macon County imagination library for kids ages 1 to 5. It’s a branch off of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. All you need to do is register and once a month, you’ll receive a new book to read for free. United Way of Decatur’s President Debbie Bogle said this program is a great way to prepare kids for reading when they get to kindergarten.

“By the time they get to kindergarten, they’ll have an expanded vocabulary, and start recognizing how to read small words, so we’re really excited to other this here,” Bogle said.

The launch event is set for tomorrow at one at Decatur’s Public Library. The mayor, Julie Moore-Wolfe will be there to read “The Little Engine that Could” to kids.

If you’re interested in registering, you can do so at the library, or follow the link here.