Illinois woman wanted after not showing up for hearing regarding fake COVID vaccination card

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Chloe Mrozak (Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Public Safety)

HONOLULU (AP) — An Illinois woman is wanted in Hawaii after she didn’t show up for a virtual court hearing on her arrest for an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as “Maderna.”

At a hearing on the case held via Zoom, Judge Karin Holma said she would issue a $500 warrant for the 24-year-old woman’s arrest. She was released without bail earlier this month on two misdemeanor counts of violating Hawaii’s pandemic emergency rules. Authorities say she uploaded a fake vaccination card with the glaring spelling error to Hawaii’s Safe Travels program to bypass a traveler quarantine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story