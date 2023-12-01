SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois officials are announcing the expansion of a program that helps low-income households across the state pay for their energy bills.

Dec. 1 marks the start date where all income-eligible people can apply for support the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a program helping families paying their gas and electric bills. Previously, only households with a senior 60+, a child under 6, a member with a long-term disability or facing disconnection could apply to the program.

Families who make an income of up to 200% of the federal poverty income can get assistance from the program. State leaders encourage anyone to apply, especially if their home is disconnected or facing disconnection.

“As the cold winter months arrive, Illinois families need the resources to provide heat and electricity in their homes, regardless of income,” Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said. “The expansion of the LIHEAP application for families offers a pathway to alleviate financial stress around household utilities.”

The program provides a one-time payment to a utility company. More than 300,000 families last year had an average of more than $1,000 of their utility bills paid.

Applications for the program close Aug. 15 or when all funds have been spent. The program has $237 million allocated for the energy bill assistance program to help families.

“Hundreds of thousands of Illinois families will receive critical utility bill assistance through the State’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program,” Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards said. “As LIHEAP expands to include all income-eligible families across Illinois, I encourage people seeking support to apply for assistance at helpillinoisfamilies.com.”

Anyone wanting to apply for the program can visit the Help Illinois Families website or talk to their local agency. People can call 1-833-711-0374 for any questions about the application.