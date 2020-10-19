Illinois Symphony Orchestra returns with virtual recital series

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WCIA)–The Illinois Symphony Orchestra is keeping music alive… Even if its musicians can’t perform in person.

On Saturday night they live streamed the part two of their Sunday Recitals Series on YouTube. Director of Development Darrin Burnett says the virtual performance is a good way to reach new viewers.

“We’re able to reach a new audience,” Burnett said. “For whatever reason, if they didn’t think they’d like it or never had the time or didn’t want to pay, now they can check it out.”

They’ll continue having recitals every other week until December 20th. Their next performance will take place on November 1st.