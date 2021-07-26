Illinois SWAT Team uses former Rantoul elementary school for training purposes

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — You may hear loud noises coming from a former school this week in Rantoul.

The school board voted to demolish Myna Thompson School earlier this month.

So now the Illinois SWAT Team will be using it as a training facility.

The team will practice breaching doors.

It will also simulate hostage rescue situations.

“I was really happy that we were able to kind of partner with them and provide them with this opportunity,” said Jennifer Frerichs, the assistant superintendent for Rantoul City Schools. “Obviously, it’s a critical training experience for them.”

This was the largest building the team has had access to.

The training will happen until Friday.

Demolition starts August 2nd.