SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinoisans are barred from using the state’s public records law to view ISP information on denying their application.

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled unanimously against Illinoisans using the Freedom of Information Act to get documents on why their Firearm Owner Identification cards have been denied.

A law passed in 2011 exempted FOID card records from the act allowing anyone to seek public records. Illinois State Police rejected requests two Madison County residents who FOIA’d their own information, citing said law. The Supreme Court sided with Illinois State Police in believing FOID cards are exempt from Illinois’s Freedom of Information Act.

The court did emphasize that there are other ways for residents to legally see FOID card applications.

“While the plaintiffs are not entitled to the disclosure of their requested information under FOIA, they may obtain their FOID card applications and revocation letters through the Firearms Services Bureau, the division of ISP that processes FOID card applications and determines FOID card eligibility,” the ruling from the Supreme Court reads. “ISP does not dispute this point but simply maintains, as we have found, that FOIA is not the proper means for obtaining the requested information.”