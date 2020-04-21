Illinois Supreme Court adjusts to social distancing guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Supreme Court will hold oral arguments over Zoom video-conference for the first time ever.

Chief Justices said a few months ago they didn’t think they could do something like this, but now they’re confident they can do some work remotely. There will be training sessions before proceedings start.

The Court will hear four cases on May 12, four on May 13 and three on May 14. Oral arguments start at 9 a.m. You can watch the arguments over livestream by clicking here.