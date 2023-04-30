CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One organization in Champaign County is trying to make healthcare access a little easier, and one expert said it starts with the people studying to be our future doctors.

Undergrads at the U of I and medical students with the Carle Illinois College of Medicine are teaming up and offering health screenings for those who don’t have access to insurance. It’s part of Avicenna Community Health Center in Champaign.

Maxine Arnush, the clinic’s manager, said it not only helps the people who need it the most, but it also gives future doctors a hands-on experience.

“By making this a free clinic and entirely volunteer-based with an emphasis on preventative care, we’re hoping to get ahead of a lot of the issues, such as chronic diseases that patients face in the Champaign-Urbana area,” Arnush said. “But to also address the normal aches and pains and illnesses that happen to people.”

Neha Ramachandran, a student volunteer said she helped a mom and son who were working on gaining citizenship to also gain access to insurance with certain requirements.

“When we were able to share that with her, we were able to help her apply for Medicaid and gain health insurance,” Ramachandran said. “She didn’t have to come to our clinic anymore and it opened so many opportunities for her.”

If you need medical help, their volunteer clinic is open on Sundays 1-4 p.m. in Champaign near the CU Public Health District. You can find more information on their website.