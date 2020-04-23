Illinois’ Stay-At-Home order modified, extended into May

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. JB Pritzker plans to sign a modified version of Illinois’ Stay-at-Home order next week that will go into effect on May 1, he said Thursday.

The Stay-At-Home order the state has been under since April 1 was slated to expire on April 30.

The modified order will be in place until May 30, Pritzker said.

Thursday’s announcement follows the Illinois Department of Public Health reporting the state’s overall number of confirmed, COVID-19 cases nears 37,000 (36,934) and its death toll tops 1,600 (1,688).

Pritzker has said epidemiological models indicate that the state has yet to reach its “peak” number of COVID-19 cases; experts have advised him that a full lifting of the Stay-At-Home order should only occur 14 days after the state has reached such a peak.

“If we lifted the Stay-At-Home order tomorrow, we would see our deaths-per-day shoot into the thousands by the end of May,” he said Thursday, adding that trend would “last well into the summer.”

“We are in possibly the most difficult parts of this journey. I know how badly we all want our normal lives back,” he said. “But this is the part where we have to dig in. And we have to understand that the sacrifices that we’ve made as a state to avoid a worst-case scenario are working. And we need to keep going a little while longer to finish the job.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the new executive order will include the following changes:

OUTDOOR RECREATION: State parks will begin a phased re-opening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. A list of parks that will be open on May 1 and additional guidelines can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website HERE . Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.

NEW ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES: Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may re-open as essential businesses. These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering. Animal grooming services may also re-open.



Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may re-open as essential businesses. These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering. Animal grooming services may also re-open. NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL: Retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses and operations may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.



Retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses and operations may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery. FACE COVERINGS: Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask.



Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask. ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES AND MANUFACTURING: Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain six-feet of social distancing, as well as follow new requirements that maximize social distancing and prioritize the well-being of employees and customers. This will include occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers.



Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain six-feet of social distancing, as well as follow new requirements that maximize social distancing and prioritize the well-being of employees and customers. This will include occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers. SCHOOLS: Educational institutions may allow and establish procedures for pick-up of necessary supplies or student belongings. Dormitory move-outs must follow public health guidelines, including social distancing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will also be issuing guidance to surgi-centers and hospitals to allow for certain elective surgeries for non-life-threatening conditions, starting on May 1, the release said.

Facilities will need to meet specific criteria, including proper PPE, ensuring enough overall space for COVID-19 patients remains available, and testing of elective surgery patients to ensure COVID-19 negative status.

“I know that even with these changes, this Stay-At-Home order leaves many restrictions in place,” Pritzker said. “Understand that these are not choices that are made arbitrarily. These changes are what the data says we can offer the people of Illinois without risking so much viral transmission that our hospital will again become, or potentially become overrun.

“That said, if we start to see crowds and people violating the order or breaking the rules, I will need to bring back these restrictions,” he warned. “I’m hopeful that we will not need to do that.”

When asked by a reporter how the use of face coverings would be enforced, Pritzker said the administration is not “encouraging police officers to stop people and…take drastic action.”

“We are encouraging certainly everybody to encourage everybody else that they know (to wear a mask),” he said, adding that “private establishments do need to require that people who enter their establishment wear a mask.”

The choice to modify the executive order suggests Pritzker heeded calls from Republican lawmakers who have urged him to reopen parts of the economy sooner rather than later.

“The new Stay-At-Home order that includes many recommendations from the House Republican caucus is the first step in moving Illinois forward,” House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a statement Thursday. “Working together and implementing smart policy decisions will increase the safety of Illinois residents and allow our economy to begin opening up in an equitable fashion while still protecting employees and customers. I want Illinoisans to know that the Executive Order is not final, but it is a working document subject to change. While I am pleased with today’s actions, we must do more to restore economic vitality of the state while maintaining the health and safety of our citizens.”