Illinois State Police: Woman killed in crash along Route 49

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one person is dead after a crash Monday afternoon near Rankin.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened around 1 p.m. along Illinois Route 49 at 4000 North. They said an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Rankin man was southbound on Rt. 49 while an SUV driven by a 59-year-old woman was northbound.

The man turned left into a driveway, in front of the woman. Her vehicle hit the man’s SUV in the passenger side. His car landed in a ditch. The woman’s SUV rolled over and landed in the road.

The Rankin man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner are continuing to investigate this crash.

The man was ticketed for failure to yield right of way-turning left.