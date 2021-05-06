Illinois State Police: Man killed in crash along Route 45

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a man is dead after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Route 45 at Leverett Road. A Toyota sedan was eastbound on Leverett road when it stopped at a stop sign. A Chevrolet truck was southbound on Route 45 when it approached the same intersection.

The driver of the sedan–an 81-year-old man– pulled his vehicle out in front of the truck. The truck hit his car on the driver’s side.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a Rantoul man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police are still investigating this crash.