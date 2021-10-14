Illinois State Police investigating shooting

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Chatham Police Department in the investigation of a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon.

The Chatham Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 4:50 p.m. regarding a shooting that occurred in a residential area on Wintergreen Drive. A female juvenile was found at the given location and transported to an area hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.