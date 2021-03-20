Illinois State Police announce results of statewide “Move Over” enforcement details

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced the results of the “Scott’s Law” enforcement details conducted statewide.

From February 18 – March 7, ISP conducted more than 1,100 details across Illinois. There were 1,340 total “Move Over” offenses during that time. Of those, 1,112 drivers got ticketed. 228 others got written warnings instead.

“During this enforcement period, nearly 80 ‘Move Over Law’ offenses occurred in a single day,” Kelly said in the news release. “That’s 80 times that day that we were fortunate enough to avoid a tragic situation. As an agency, our goal is to reduce this number and stress the importance of this law by education and enforcement. We want to ensure that those traveling on the roadways get to their destination safely, this means the entire public and those who protect them. Please ‘Move Over’ if it is safe to do so, and always slow down for stationary first responders and highway maintenance vehicles on the side of the roadway.”

People who violate the Move Over Law can face anywhere from $250 to $10,000 fines for a first offense. If someone is hurt, the driver’s license can be suspended from six months to two years. If a distracted driving violation leads to a death or serious injury, the driver can face anywhere from three to six years in prison.