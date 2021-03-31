Illinois State Museum to extend virtual Women’s History Month celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Each year during the month of March, celebrations take place in honor of Women’s History Month. While this year may look a little different due to the ongoing pandemic, the Illinois State Museum announced their virtual “In Her Footsteps Series” which will highlight women who have had an impact on the state.

The Springfield museum announced the series will extend through the month of June and will take place every fourth Tuesday of each month.

The museum’s Director of Interpretation, Jennifer Edginton, says it’s an opportunity to educate people on the often overlooked historic achievements women have made.

“We wanted to make sure that people know that women’s history should be celebrated all year, not just in the month of March,” Edginton says. “When it comes to learning about women’s history in school, oftentimes men are the ones in history books and not women. So we’re looking at trying to change that narrative and include more people that have been left out of museums and textbooks to make sure that their stories are told.”

The online exhibits will spotlight well-known women like activist and educator Ida B. Wells. Those interested in attending the virtual event can visit the museum website to register.