Illinois State Board of Education releases priority learning standards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education has released its priority learning standards for the fall semester.

ISBE has teamed up with dozens of educators across the state to determine what the most critical signs of success will be at each grade level. These standards are directly linked to readiness assessment exams.

According to ISBE, the team specifically looked at:

which learning standards are the most foundational

which are the most critical for continued learning success

which are best for interdisciplinary and/or project-based learning

which depict the knowledge students need to possess to complete a stage of their education

State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala said the guidelines will help teachers make up for last spring’s learning loss.

“I’ll give you an example: writing has a higher percentage of numbers of standards in the state assessment than, for example, grammar,” Ayala said. “Grammar has less than 10%. So, if I’m looking at my district curriculum and I’m looking at my curriculum map or pacing guide and I’m spending over 20% on grammar, then there’s a realignment that needs to occur.”

The guidance not only covers math, science, English and social science, but also PE, health and the fine arts.

To see the full list of standards, click here.