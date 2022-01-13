Illinois Secretary of State: All facilities to remain closed for an additional week due to COVID concerns

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — All Secretary of State departments – including Driver Services facilities – will resume conducting in-person transactions on Jan. 24.

“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the closures of offices and Driver Services facilities an additional week, with a reopening date set for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases,” said Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday – Saturday schedule will reopen on Jan. 25.

White noted that three Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) facilities will open on Jan. 18, for in-person CDL services only. The CDL facilities are Rockford at 4734 Baxter Rd., Springfield at 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy. and Marion at 1905 Rendelman St.

Secretary of State spokesperson Henry Haupt said until recently, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration did not allow for an extension for expired CDLs. But White’s office a couple weeks ago was able to work with the administration on an extension until January 31. Haupt said the office will make every effort to serve CDL holders before then. When asked about another CDL extension, Haupt said he could “rule nothing out.”

White continues encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services. Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services, including, but not limited to the following:

· Renewing a license plate sticker.

· Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).

· Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.

· Obtaining a driver record abstract.

· Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

In addition, the Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number remains open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. Expiration dates for commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) and commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) have been extended to Jan. 31, 2022 for CDLs and CLPs with expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023. For more information, visit ilsos.gov.